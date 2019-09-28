PHILADELPHIA — Indian River High School was evacuated Friday afternoon after short-circuited wires began smoking.
Fire crews from Philadelphia, Evans Mills and Theresa responded at about 1:30 p.m. and blew the smoke out of the building with fans, said Jefferson County deputy firefighter George Turner. There were no injuries.
Students and staff returned to the building at 2:05 p.m., and had enough time to gather their belongings before dismissal, said Principal Brian A. Moore.
The mechanical room that where the wires short-circuited was located near the gymnasium, and while the area around the mechanical room was closed off, the gym was open for student athletes, Mr. Turner said.
“The good thing is we were able to practice our emergency procedures and move forward,” with improvements to them, Mr. Moore said. “The department(s) did a really good job.”
