ANTWERP — A monitor on a bus transporting Indian River Central School District students faces seven counts after allegedly being involved in a physical altercation with students on the bus.

Daniel M. Trahan, 63, Watertown, was charged Friday by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies with three counts each of endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment and a single count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

