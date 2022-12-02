ANTWERP — A monitor on a bus transporting Indian River Central School District students faces seven counts after allegedly being involved in a physical altercation with students on the bus.
Daniel M. Trahan, 63, Watertown, was charged Friday by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies with three counts each of endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment and a single count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Deputies said they received a report Tuesday about an incident that occurred at about 3 p.m. that day on a First Student bus. The Indian River district contracts with First Student to provide its bus transportation.
A school resource officer with the sheriff’s department reviewed bus and cell phone video of the alleged incident and obtained numerous written statements. According to a statement from deputies, the investigation confirmed that a physical altercation took place between Mr. Trahan and three Indian River students.
It is alleged that Mr. Trahan pushed, grabbed and physically restrained a 13-year-old boy, grabbed and pulled the hair of a 13-year-old girl and grabbed and pushed another 13-year-old student during the incident that occurred in the village of Antwerp.
Prior to Friday’s arrest, Indian River Superintendent Troy W. Decker released a statement indicating Mr. Trahan has been permanently removed from all district buses.
“This incident does not reflect who we are as a district, nor is it how we represent ourselves in our community,” the statement said. “Our students’ health and safety is our number one priority.”
Mr. Trahan is scheduled to answer the charges in Jefferson County Centralized Arraignment Part Court on Dec. 22.
Deputies said they were assisted in their investigation by state police and the district’s administration.
