EVANS MILLS — An Indian River Central School District bus ended up in a ditch early Wednesday morning.
According to Public Information Officer Benjamin K. Timerman with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the bus had three students and two monitors on board, plus the driver, when it went off the side of the road and into a drainage culvert along the side at about 6:38 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
Another bus came to pick up the students and monitors, then finished the bus route. The bus has been removed from the ditch and returned to the bus garage, with the help of the Evans Mills Fire Department.
Mr. Timerman said the dark morning roads, and the foggy conditions in the area on Wednesday morning, were the primary cause of the accident, and no tickets were issued.
