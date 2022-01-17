PHILADELPHIA — Indian River Central School District will have counselors available beginning Tuesday after one of its students died in an automobile accident in which two other recent graduates were also injured.
Reid A. Rajner, 16, of Theresa, died Saturday after being involved in a one-vehicle accident on Perch Lake Road in the town of Pamelia. The driver of the vehicle, Bryce A. Rajner, 19, and a front-seat passenger, Madelyn A. Countryman, 18, both of Theresa, were injured in the crash.
Superintendent Troy Decker said in a statement Monday on the district’s website that all district schools will have counseling available as of Tuesday. Schools are closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Mr. Decker said there will also be a range of adult and student-generated activities including, but not limited to, formal care/counseling stations, memorial banners, spontaneous school and community tributes and more. Various student groups are also sponsoring a “Wear Blue and White for Reid” campaign for Tuesday and beyond.
He said the district “will provide layers of support throughout the foreseeable future” and that each schools’ counseling office can be contacted directly for specific information.
Mr. Decker said more information will likely be posted in the coming days through the district’s various communication channels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.