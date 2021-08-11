THERESA — A teenager was injured after he was struck by a minivan while riding a four-wheeler along County Route 46 on Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly after 1:30 p.m., state police and the Theresa Fire Department were dispatched to 36043 County Route 46, or River Road, for the crash just outside the village.
According to a half-dozen people who live in the area, it appears a man was driving a minivan away from the village on County Route 46 when he came up on a curve. Just before the curve is an ATV track that runs across the road, and the teenager came over the trail right as the minivan came through, resulting in the collision.
Neighbors in the area heard the sound and immediately came out to find the teen in the road and the minivan in the ditch off the right side. One man ran down from his house to the crash and noticed cars driving through the scene, so he ran back, got his truck and parked it in front of him for protection.
The neighbors said the teenager, roughly 15 years old, attends Indian River Central School and at least one kid in the area was friends with him. The teenager was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown with several injuries, including that of a shoulder and leg. They said the teenager was conscious after the crash.
The neighbors said the teen took responsibility for not stopping as he crossed over the road and to the trail, but they also said that it was simply an accident, with the driver of the minivan certainly not being at fault.
