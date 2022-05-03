WATERTOWN — The following grand jury indictments were handed up Monday in Jefferson County Court:
Ethan P. Sargent, 40, of Watertown, is charged with third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. It is alleged that on Nov. 9, 2019, Mr. Sargent knowingly possessed cocaine with an aggregate weight of one-eighth ounce or more.
Arthur E. Mason, 38, of Adams, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. It is alleged that on March 24, 2020, he stole property with a value greater than $1,000.
Colin J. Marshall, 29, of Watertown, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. It is alleged that on April 28, 2020, Mr. Marshall allegedly possessed cocaine with the intent to sell it.
Ronald J. Brundige, 32, of Depauville, is charged with two counts of felony operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to signal, unlicensed operation, and open container. It is alleged that on Aug. 7, 2020, he operated a motor vehicle on State Street while his blood alcohol content was at least 0.08%. Mr. Brundige also allegedly operated a vehicle on State Street, while his license was suspended or revoked, and operated the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Suede A. Roody, 28, of Syracuse, is charged with third-degree criminal mischief. It is alleged that on Nov. 17, 2020, Mr. Roody damaged a Buick Lacrosse sedan, with the damage totaling $250.
Christopher M. Skidmore, 49, of Carthage, is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and failure to keep right. It is alleged that on Nov. 18, Mr. Skidmore knowingly possessed a substance containing methamphetamine that weighed one-eighth ounce or more with intent to sell it. It is also alleged that on Nov. 10, he sold a substance containing methamphetamine to another person. He also allegedly sold methamphetamine on Nov. 3. It is further alleged that Mr. Skidmore also knowingly possessed cocaine on May 3, 2021, with an aggregate weight of one-eighth ounce or more.
Nathan J. McElhone, 47, of Theresa, is charged with second-degree robbery, first-degree reckless endangerment, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree assault, and third-degree criminal trespass. It is alleged that on Aug. 19, he stole a high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle from the U.S. Army and also injured someone by striking them in the head with a radio antenna, causing a laceration and several bruises. McElhone also allegedly drove the vehicle knowing that the victim was holding on to the back exterior tire. It is further alleged that McElhone knowingly entered or remained on Army property that was fenced in or otherwise enclosed in a manner to keep intruders out.
Timothy J. Akin, 55, of Watertown, is charged with second-degree strangulation, three counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of second-degree harassment. It is alleged that on Aug. 29, Akin applied pressure to the victim’s throat. It is further alleged that Akin intentionally caused damage to the cell phone, and a necklace of the same victim. Akin also allegedly caused a bruise on the victim’s arm. Akin also allegedly prevented a separate victim from communicating a request to emergency personnel by taking the victim’s phone away while they were attempting to seek emergency aid, and also kicked the victim in the leg.
Stephen J. Percy Jr., 35, of Watertown, is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree attempted burglary, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. It is alleged that on Sept. 3, Percy possessed a loaded Colt .45-caliber handgun, unlawfully remained in the residence of the victim with intent to commit a crime, possessed a knife with intent to use it unlawfully against another person, intentionally damaged a camper, and fled from New York State Police officers on foot.
Jake D. Morgan, 38, no available address, is charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to use designated lane, unlicensed operation, and speed not reasonable or prudent. It is alleged that on Aug. 22, he operated a vehicle without a license and under the influence of alcohol.
Christopher J. Brundage, 40, of Alexandria Bay, is charged with two counts of first-degree attempted robbery, third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of weapon and second-degree harassment. It is alleged that on Oct. 6, he attempted to forcibly steal a purse from someone while armed with a knife. The incident, in which the victim was also allegedly shoved, occurred in the Big M parking lot in Alexandria Bay. It is further alleged that he unlawfully possessed a Marlin .22-caliber rifle the same day.
Joseph M. Cimineri, 33, of Evans Mills, and Travis C. Snyder, 35, of Watertown, were each charged with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal mischief. It is alleged that on Oct. 22 in Watertown, they stole a generator valued at more than $3,000 and did more than $250 in damage to property belonging to the owner of the generator.
Derek M. Lalone, 22, address not available, is charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree identity theft, petit larceny and attempted petit larceny. It is alleged that on Aug. 24 in Watertown, he possessed a stolen credit card and used it to make a purchase.
Wendell Diaz, 42, of Watertown, is charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, felony driving while intoxicated, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, circumvention of an ignition interlock device and refusal of field sobriety testing. It is alleged that he drove while intoxicated and without a valid driver’s license Nov. 27 on Arsenal Street and that he refused to provide pedigree information to police.
Dondrell M. Aker, 32, of Watertown, faces two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and single counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. It is alleged that during a Dec. 27 traffic stop in Watertown, he was in possession of cocaine with the intent to sell the drug and had packaging used for the sale of the drug. It is further alleged that he ran from police and struggled with them.
Shaun H. McGhee, 37, of Antwerp, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of second-degree menacing and trespass. It is alleged that on Dec. 24 in the town of Antwerp he possessed a rifle with the intent to use it unlawfully against another and that he displayed the rifle during an altercation with two people, having been on their property without permission. One of the victims held an order of protection against him, resulting in the contempt count.
Michael J. Rosas, 38, of Carthage, is charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance, first-degree dissemination of unlawful surveillance image, possession of a sexual performance by a child and endangering the welfare of a child. It is alleged that on Sept. 1 in Carthage, he installed an imaging device in a residence and used it to surreptitiously record an underage girl dressing and undressing. He also is accused of disseminating the images and possessing child pornography.
Dee H. Smith, 35, of Watertown, is charged with two counts each of second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as single counts of third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of blood circulation or breathing and second-degree harassment. It is alleged that on Jan. 22 in Watertown, he caused injuries to a woman by using a taser on her and striking her with a plastic bat. He also allegedly choked her and struck her repeatedly.
