The following grand jury indictments were handed up Wednesday in Jefferson County Court:
Patrick A. Hill, 45, Dexter, is charged with single counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and first- and second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child and two counts each of first-degree criminal sexual act and first-degree attempted rape.
It is alleged that between Jan. 1, 2015, and Dec. 31, 2016, he engaged in multiple acts of sexual conduct with a female child under the age of 13. During the same time period, it is alleged that he attempted to have sexual intercourse with a second female under the age of 13 and that he engaged in sexual conduct with the victim on two or more occasions.
Logan D. Mount-Ramirez, 18, address not available, is charged with two counts of first-degree rape and a single count of first-degree sexual abuse. It is alleged that on April 15 in the town of Watertown, he engaged in forcible sexual intercourse with a female under the age of 18.
Bryan L. Blackmon, 50, Watertown, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment. It is alleged that on Aug. 21 in the town of Watertown, he violated a City Court order of protection held by Leslie Damon by striking her in the face.
