WATERTOWN — Gregory C. Hudson, a budget analyst for Jefferson County described as a fiscally conservative watchdog, who is also responsible for much of the county’s technology development in security, died this week. He was 46.
Mr. Hudson, who grew up in Black River and went to Carthage Central School, had been a budget analyst for the county for 25 years. He died on Sunday, May 29, after suffering a sudden illness.
Not only was Mr. Hudson an analyst who prepared the final version of the county’s budget, he also took on being director of the IT department. He was known to upgrade the county’s technology security. He was even part of developing the county’s original website. He also worked closely with creating the online program that allows the public to search all the assessments the county has to find who owns any parcel.
“There’s probably not a department in the county that uses a lot of technology that he didn’t play a role in bringing them up to current standards, security wise,” said Paul J. Warneck, who is retired as the county’s real property director and who worked closely with Mr. Hudson as a county legislator. “Every problem we had we were able to work through Greg.”
But Mr. Hudson’s wheelhouse was finances and the county’s budget. That’s how Scott A. Gray, former chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, came to know an employee who would turn out to be his close friend.
“I was always someone who was interested in finances,” Mr. Gray said. “When I first came to the county, it was clear that he had a handle on all of the numbers. I gravitated toward him.”
Mr. Gray attributed most of his success in understanding county finances to Mr. Hudson, but he focused more on the friendship they developed. When Mr. Gray ran his first campaign, he said he was always calling Mr. Hudson after events to discuss strategy and how everything was going. He said he spoke to Mr. Hudson on Friday, two days before his death. It had been a while since they had spoken, but they were able to pick back up just like he was on the campaign trail back then. Coincidentally, Mr. Gray is running for a state assembly seat.
“He was never short on advice,” Mr. Gray said. “It was good, bad and indifferent. And I would seek him out. He would just give it to me straight up. I knew it was unfiltered when it was coming from him.”
Mr. Gray described Mr. Hudson as the constructor of budgets, a great political mind and flat-out intelligent. But above all, he said Mr. Hudson worked to protect the taxpayer.
“He was extremely conservative in his fiscal approach,” Mr. Gray said. “That always benefited the taxpayer. He always wanted to make sure the county was in good financial health and he always wanted to make sure the taxpayers were being treated fairly. If there was a watchdog, he was one.”
