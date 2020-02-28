WATERTOWN — The first negotiations in four years apparently produced no substantial results between the city and its firefighters’ union.
The sides met on Friday morning for about 90 minutes, with union president Daniel Daugherty claiming the city offered nothing new to move the negotiation talks. A second session has not been scheduled because City Attorney Robert J. Slye will be out of town.
Describing the talks themselves as cordial and professional, the gap between the parties “is vast,” he said.
The first session was to set the tone of the talks after resolving a five-year labor dispute in November, with both sides exchanging their demands.
In a statement, Mr. Daugherty said that representatives of the Watertown Professional Firefighters Association Local 191 hoped “to put the divisiveness and vitriol of the past five years behind them.”
“While it is far too early to tell where negotiations will eventually lead, there will need to be movement to replace the obstinate slash and burn position of past administrations,” Mr. Daugherty said.
The city brought a renewed attack on minimum manning, increases in health insurance costs that outpace other bargaining units, and wage increases below what other bargaining units received during the years in question, he said.
The union offered similar terms of what the other city unions have received, Mr. Daugherty said.
Going into the session, Mr. Daugherty hoped the city would not bring up the minimum manning issue once again that requires 15 firefighters to be on duty at all times. That issue was a sticking point to the stalled talks last time. Legal arguments over arbitration regarding the minimum manning issue made it all the way to the state’s highest court, with the union winning.
The two sides avoided further arbitration on Nov. 23, ending their contentious legal battles. The firefighters have not had a contract since 2014.
This meeting was pushed back with the sudden departure of City Manager Rick Finn in January.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith could not be reached for comment on Friday afternoon.
