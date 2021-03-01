CARTHAGE — The town of Wilna is considering the submission of an application for funding through the Community Development Block Grant Program.
The proposed application would be for owner-occupied rehabilitation of about 10 to 12 homes in the town of Wilna. In order to demonstrate a need for the program funds to New York state, the town is requesting eligible homeowners who are potentially interested in participating in the program to complete an Income and Housing Conditions Survey.
Individuals who complete the Income and Housing Conditions Survey will be added to the town’s waiting list for housing programs. If the town is successful in receiving CDBG funds then those persons on the town’s waiting list will be asked to apply for funding through the CDBG program.
Completing the Income and Housing Conditions Survey does not guarantee funding to an individual if the town is successful in receiving CDBG funds.
Communities in the town of Wilna include the villages of Carthage and Deferiet, as well as the hamlets of Herrings and Natural Bridge.
Interested parties can receive the Income and Housing Conditions Survey by picking one up at the town of Wilna offices between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., or by requesting a survey via email at wilnacd@gmail.com.
Surveys need to be returned to Lori Borland at the Town of Wilna offices, or via email at wilnacd@gmail.com, by 4 p.m. March 11.
Eligible household income levels for the CDBG Program effective April 1, 2020, for the town of Wilna are for a single person, $37,650; two-person, $43,000; three-person, $48,400; four-person, $53,750; five-person, $58,050; six-person, $62,350; seven-person, $66,650; eight-person, $70,950.
