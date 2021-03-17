CHAMPION — Smoke detectors were still ringing out through an empty and damaged farm house Wednesday morning, hours after fire crews were called to the scene.
At about 2:30 a.m., the West Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to a home at 33720 Route 126 just outside Champion. Crews arrived on scene and flames were showing out the back side of the house. Fire Chief Peter Crump Jr. said there was one woman inside at the time of the fire who had already gotten out safely upon their arrival.
The fire started in the chimney and spread through what appeared to be an attic across the top of the house. Firefighters made a quick hit on the flames by entering the home and containing the flames from much of the rest of house.
“The interior guys who made the initial hit did a fabulous job,” Mr. Crump said.
West Carthage fire was assisted by departments from Carthage, Rutland, Great Bend, Deferiet, Black River, Fort Drum, Natural Bridge, town of Watertown and Castorland. The assistance was mostly to bring tankers of water.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Mr. Crump said.
