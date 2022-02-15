ADAMS — Whiteout conditions Tuesday morning sent several cars off the road in southern Jefferson County.
The northbound lane of Interstate 81 was shut down in the village of Adams after a crash involving at least two tractor-trailers and two smaller vehicles blocked traffic shortly after 8 a.m. Tow trucks were called for the four vehicles, but it appears there were no injuries.
Joseph D. Plummer, director of the Jefferson County Office of Fire and Emergency Management, urged motorists to drive with caution, especially in the whiteout, which stretched at least from Adams down to Pulaski. He said radar showed a significant band of snow that stopped just north of Adams. The National Weather Service predicted snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour during the height of the lake effect event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.