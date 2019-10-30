WATERTOWN — A Ten Eyck Street woman had an unwanted visitor on Tuesday night who just wouldn’t leave.
Latia N. Towles, 33, traipsed through the front door at Tricia A. Loomis’ home at 309 Ten Eyck St. and then just wouldn’t leave after being told to do so, police said.
The intruder shoved Ms, Loomis and finally left after the home owner called 911, police said.
Ms. Towles, of 236 North Rutland St. was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree harassment.
Ms. Loomis was at home when Ms. Towles knocked on her door and burst into the home. They didn’t know each other.
She was later found knocking on the door of a home on Dimmick Street. That owner also called police.
Ms. Towles was ordered to appear at Watertown City Court on Nov. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.