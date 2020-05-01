Invasive species webinars offered

The St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management — SLELO PRISM — is offering online webinars concerning invasive species.
To learn about invasive species which threaten local areas and ways to protect lands and waters from these species attend the webinars by registering at https://www.sleloinvasives.org/events/. For more information contact Megan Pistolese at megan.pistolese@tnc.org; 315-387-3600 or 315-387-7724.
Upcoming sessions:
n Harnessing the Power of iMap Tools to Enhance Community Science Efforts, 10-11:30 a.m.
Friday, May 15
n What to Know about Native and Invasive Plants and Pollinators, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20
n Calling all Gardeners and Plant Dealers Beware of Asian Jumping Worm! 1-2 p.m. Thursday,
The mission of the SLELO PRISM is to protect native species, rare habitats, biodiversity, natural areas, parks, waterbodies and open space by using a collaborative and integrated approach towards invasive species management. The SLELO PRISM is funded by the NYS Environmental Protection Fund and operates under the auspices of The Nature Conservancy. To learn more please visit www.sleloinvasives.org and follow us on facebook.com/sleloprisminvasives
