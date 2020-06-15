WELLESLEY ISLAND — It may have had one of the best views of Boldt Castle just across the water, but now the house at 46579 Tennis Island Road on Wellesley Island has been leveled in a fire.
The house is owned by Michael Kost of Kirkwood, according to Jefferson County property records.
According to Mark Whiting, who built the house and many others in the neighborhood and was in the area when the fire began, Mr. Kost was asleep when the fire started, at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
According to Joseph D. Plummer, director of the Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management Office, Mr. Kost was able to get out of the house unharmed.
“He was able to get to his car and drive up the street, to his son’s house,” Mr. Plummer said.
Once he was safely away from the burning building, Mr. Kost and his son called the fire department.
Mr. Plummer said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and he expects that the cleanup process will take a long time, because of the high value of the property.
