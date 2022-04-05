WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith is still pushing for an investigation into allegations made by Councilman Cliff G. Olney III that he was targeted by police for his driving while intoxicated arrests more than 20 years ago.
During Monday night’s City Council meeting, Mayor Smith brought up why he thinks an investigation should be conducted into comments that Councilman Olney made during a March 11 appearance on former Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham’s Hotline radio show.
Calling them “serious” allegations, Mayor Smith said he’s requested that City Manager Kenneth A. Mix direct the Watertown Police Department to conduct an internal investigation into Councilman Olney’s allegations that he was targeted by police, falsely arrested and that police falsified evidence against him.
The public should know whether the police department plants evidence and commits felonies, the mayor went on to say. Mayor Smith then directed his comments to Councilman Olney as he continued to speak during the new business portion of Monday night’s council meeting.
Sitting next to him on the council dais, Councilman Olney looked right at the mayor while he continued to speak. The councilman did not respond to the mayor’s comments.
“My direction was to have the city manager look into it,” the mayor said. “And have the police department look at your allegations, which have affected you and should be looked into.”
Saying that he hasn’t addressed the issue yet, Mr. Mix said on Tuesday that he also hasn’t broached the subject with council members.
Mr. Mix confirmed it would take a majority council vote to initiate an investigation. Three council members said they are not interested in an investigation.
The evidence most likely no longer exists since the councilman’s arrests occurred more than 20 years ago, Mr. Mix said.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said it “would be a waste of police resources,” saying that the police department would not be able to investigate itself and an outside agency would have to conduct it.
“I think it’s a distraction and a waste of time,” she said. “And we have more important work to do.”
On Tuesday, Councilman Olney claimed the mayor isn’t trying to find the truth but to “disparage me.”
He doesn’t foresee an investigation moving forward.
“It is not relevant,” Councilman Olney said.
The councilman made the comments on the radio show after the discussion turned to his allegations that city employees were given a directive not to talk to him about city issues. Councilman Olney believes it was Mayor Smith who gave the directive about city employees.
According to Times archives, Mr. Olney was charged with DWI six times from 1988 to 2008, including four times over a 20-month period from 1998 to 1999.
He has readily admitted he made mistakes in his life and that he made the decision about 12 years ago to no longer drink alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.