WATERTOWN — City police continue to investigate a fire that extensively damaged a William Street apartment building last week.
City police Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said Monday that the department is still following up with leads.
“We have more to do,” he said, declining to comment further.
He would not say whether investigators have found a cause to the blaze that displaced several tenants from the two-story, eight-unit building at 121 William St. Wednesday morning.
He also wouldn’t say whether investigators have ruled out a cause, where it started in the building or whether it was related to a small fire in a unit that a man started in August.
State fire investigators were brought in to help with the investigation. City firefighters fought the blaze for several hours after it was called in shortly before 7:30 a.m.
The fire caused a part of the roof to collapse and extensively damaged the back of the building.
On Aug. 19, police said a man started a fire inside one of the units, then fled the scene. Afterward, police could not locate a person of interest involved in that fire.
The property, listed with the city as built in 1950 and containing eight units, is owned by The Triumph LLC, which has a New York City address on the property card.
The LLC is owned by Meira Moet Shapiro, a Manhattan developer who has purchased about nine other rental properties in Watertown in recent years.
