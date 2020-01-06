WATERTOWN - The consultant’s report hasn’t been finished yet on allegations against City Manager Rick Finn that he has caused a hostile work environment.
City Attorney Robert J. Slye said on Monday that he hasn’t received the report, which was supposed to be completed by the end of last month.
“I’m the guy they report to and I haven’t heard anything,” he said.
In November, a female filed a formal complaint against Mr. Finn accusing him of causing a hostile work environment.
The Times is not identifying the female employee. An independent human resources consultant, HR Consultants, Glenville, is conducting the probe.
Once completed, the consultant will submit a report to Mr. Slye, who, in turn, will provide it to the city council.
It will be up to council to determine what is done from there.
Sources said a number of people were interviewed.
The Times has learned that the department head submitted reports of a series of incidents involving Mr. Finn and witnesses who could verify the alleged occurrences.
The firm handling the investigation is billing the city an hourly rate of $165.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.