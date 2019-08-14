SACKETS HARBOR — Fire investigators are still looking into what caused a fire that destroyed The Anchor bar and grill on Monday night.
Joseph D. Plummer, director of county emergency management, said Wednesday that it will take a few more days to determine the cause, stressing that there “was nothing suspicious.”
“There’s no definitive cause as of yet,” he said.
The fast-moving fire destroyed the popular bar and grill at 210 W. Main St., causing a gaping hole in the quaint village’s main street.
When firefighters arrived at about 11:30 p.m. Monday, the building was engulfed in flames.
Two Sackets Harbor fire chiefs said Tuesday investigators are looking at the possibility that a discarded cigarette butt may have ignited mulch near the Anchor’s entrance, with the fire then spreading to the structure.
The Anchor had already closed for the night. No one was injured.
On Tuesday night, there were reports about problems with a nearby hydrant having water issues. But Mr. Plummer said it was caused by a drop in water pressure that corrected itself quickly and did not cause any issues with fighting the fire.
Its owners, Thomas and Pearl Scozzafava, have not commented about what happened, although his Facebook page indicated that they planned to rebuild.
