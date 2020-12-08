PAMELIA — Fire investigators cannot determine the cause of the massive blaze that destroyed the Rainbow Motel last month.
In a press release, Joseph D. Plummer, the director of the Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management Office, said Tuesday afternoon that the investigation has been completed and it’s being labeled as “undetermined at this time.”
“This investigation is closed at this time, pending any further information to come forth,” he said in the press statement.
The fire leveled the motel at 24480 Route 12 in the town of Pamelia on Nov. 9.
The investigation was completed by a team composed of the Jefferson County Fire & Emergency Management Office Cause and Origin Team members, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Glen Park Fire Department and the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control.
