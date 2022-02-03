WATERTOWN — The North Country Goes Green Irish Festival scheduled for March has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s the third year in a row that the festival has been canceled. This year would have been its 35th.
“Due to the ongoing risks that are associated with COVID-19 to spectators, participants and attendees, the decision was made by festival organizers to cancel this year’s events for public health and safety,” a news release stated. “While the current number of cases in Jefferson County are on the decline, Festival organizers would like to take every possible precaution in an effort to keep community members safe and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”
The event’s academic scholarship will continue this year.
