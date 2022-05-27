WATERTOWN – An issue with a water main sent water flooding onto Bradley Street Friday morning.
It appears at least one break to the water main on Bradley Street, near the intersection of Burdick Street, caused the flooding. It was noticed by drivers and after nearby businesses lost water pressure.
Crews from the city water department were on scene to shut the water off, and nearby businesses cut their water as well. Drivers were still able to pass through but it was slowed by city police controlling traffic.
