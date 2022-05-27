WATERTOWN — An issue with a water main sent water flooding onto Bradley Street Friday morning.
It appears at least one break to the water main on Bradley Street, near the intersection of Burdick Street, caused the flooding. It was noticed by drivers and after nearby businesses lost water pressure.
Crews from the city water department were on scene to shut the water off, and nearby businesses cut their water as well.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said crews were on scene working to fix the problem. He wasn’t clear on how it happened. That stretch of water main is not part of a project to replace piping in the city, Mr. Mix said, and he wasn’t sure if the break on Friday would make the piping more of a priority. He did note that Bradley Street is a state route, which has to be taken under consideration.
A little more than 5,000 feet of transite piping along sections of five city streets — or just a fraction of that type of pipe that remains under city streets — will be removed as the city is spending $6,633,582 of its first $11,340,703 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for water main replacement projects.
