REDWOOD — The state Comptroller’s Office found that some users in the hamlet of Redwood were overcharged and others were undercharged for water and sewer services in recent years due to oversight and technical problems.
The issue was among several revealed through two recent audits of the town of Alexandria’s water and sewer districts. One audit pertained to the financial conditions of all of the town’s districts, while another focused specifically on fees for water and sewer services in Redwood. The comptroller’s office released both audits on Dec. 13.
Auditors found that five of seven districts in the town — Redwood Sewer, Route 12 sewer and water, Carnegie Bay water and Edgewood water — operated at losses, according to the report, or lacked funds for upkeep, repairs and upgrades. In order to tackle the deficits and keep the water and sewer systems functional, officials previously transferred money to them from other funds to serve as loans, meaning taxpayers who did not benefit from the affected districts helped loan money for them.
The audit specifically for Redwood describes instances of inconsistent and incorrect billings to water and sewer users from 2017 to last year, along with inaccurate water meter readings and flaws in the ordinances.
The comptroller’s office provided recommendations for how officials can improve the districts’ financial conditions. Brent H. Sweet, who has served as supervisor of the town since January of 2018, said he and his fellow councilmen began implementing changes to remedy the situation last year.
“This is a work in progress situation to us and we’ve found a lot of inconsistences in the last 18 months,” Mr. Sweet said.
The audits come during an ongoing legal battle between many Redwood sewer users, led by Daniel B. Peterson, and the town involving a rate hike in the sewer district.
The town raised the rate to compensate for the Redwood sewer’s debt to the general fund and to create a reserve fund. Mr. Peterson has contended the claims of debt are false, stemming from years of “fraudulent accounting,” and misappropriation of funds and expenditures. The district had paid for at least two expenditures equaling about $8,500 combined that should have been billed elsewhere, Mr. Sweet said.
Mr. Peterson said the comptroller’s audits help shed light on the town’s financial situation and supports his argument, but it has not explored the legitimacy of the town’s documentation.
“I think it’s really tragic,” he said. “It’s led to financial hardship for people, this mismanagement, and we’ll see how it all plays out in the end.”
The comptroller’s office found that the deficit fund balances in each of the five water and sewer district ranged from $13,629 to $113,898 as of Dec. 31. All five had been in the red from 2016 to 2018, and four had deficits beforehand, because the “board approved unrealistic budgets,” according to the report. Every district, except for the Route 12 sewer district, had deficit fund balances prior to 2016.
Town officials, according to the audit, overestimated the revenue the districts would generate, overspent and exceeded budgeted expenditures by anywhere from hundreds of dollars to more than $30,000. They also did not adjust the billing rates for each district to generate enough money for the costs. The meters for water district users also generated inaccurate readings, leading to inaccurate billing.
Officials, when necessary, would take money from other funding sources, primarily from the highway and general funds, and loan it to the districts, according to the audit. The debt, however, has carried over annually because the town could not generate enough revenue to pay the costs, let alone the debt to other funds.
“We were presented with no evidence that these advances were approved by the board, as required by law,” auditors wrote in the report. “Therefore, the board may not be fully aware of the extent to which these water and sewer districts have been relying on loans from other funds.”
As a result of the investigation, the comptroller’s office recommended that the town develop methods for paying back interfund loans from other accounts, bringing deficient funds for the districts into the black and developing “reasonable revenue and expenditure estimates” for more accurate budgeting, according to the audit.
Other recommendations included monitoring the budgets for the town’s water and sewer districts throughout the year, revisiting the billing rates for each district annually and adjusting them if necessary.
Mr. Sweet said all of the water meters in the town have been reprogrammed to produce more accurate readings. Officials discovered that some meters had no names or accounts attached to them, meaning property owners did not pay for the water service provided to them. Mr. Sweet said the town has since created accounts for them.
“In other words, those people got bills from that day on,” Mr. Sweet said.
The town will raise water rates in response to increased fees from the village of Alexandria Bay, which provides the water the town distributes to its residents. The town, however, may raise the rates for its distressed districts even more so they no longer operate at a loss and to help create reserve funds, Mr. Sweet said.
When asked about how the town plans to pay the debt owed by each district, Mr. Sweet said officials would have to evaluate the debt in each district before taking action. Unlike previous leaders, Mr. Sweet said no transfers between budgets occur without consent from the board.
“The last two years, all transfers came before the board,” Mr. Sweet said.
Mr. Peterson has refuted claims from the town pertaining to the debt Redwood owes to other funds, and said details in the comptroller’s report supports his argument.
Officials previously claimed that in February 2015, the Redwood district owed about $130,000 to the general fund. The comptroller’s audit reported that the overall deficit for the fund, not just the debt, was $57,932 at the beginning of 2016. The deficit climbed back to about $100,000 by the end of 2016, and has since increased overall.
Mr. Peterson said the comptroller’s findings are “a big discrepancy from what the town was saying” about the debt, and he continues to challenge the validity of the town’s previous claims.
“We don’t want to be charged for debt that isn’t real,” Mr. Peterson said.
Auditors identified thousands of dollars worth of incorrect water and sewer billings from the town between 2017 and 2018.
They reviewed documents dating between Jan. 1, 2017, and Oct. 31, 2018 when evaluating whether users were accurately billed, or if town’s billing followed the guidance established in the ordinances for the two districts.
During their investigations, auditors discovered that $8,111 in bills for 27 properties out of a sample of 70 were not billed as directed by the water district ordinance. The sample included people who were overcharged or received no charges assigned for them. They also discovered inconsistences in the town’s fees, including owners of three vacant properties who were charged benefit assessments while the owners of four others were not charged.
When evaluating bills from the Redwood sewer district, the auditors found that $2,228 in charges for 18 properties out of a sample of 38 were not billed as directed by the district ordinance. Affected users in the sewer district also included those who were overcharged, undercharged and not charged.
“The town failed to collect revenue it was legally required to collect. Although a few were overcharged, the bulk of the problem was not charging all who should have been charged,” Mr. Peterson said. “That issue combined with improper billing of expenses is the reason the districts ran in the red.”
In addition to inaccurate meter readings and oversight issues, the state comptroller’s office found that the ordinances that govern the Redwood water and sewer districts do not comply with state law, among other issues.
The illegalities stem from how the ordinances dictated charges for properties that were not connected to the water and sewer systems. When town officials revised the Redwood sewer ordinance last year, they adjusted it so they could bill unconnected vacant lots that had the opportunity to connect to the sewer system. The water ordinance, which had not been changed since the district was formed years ago, dictated that certain unconnected properties within the district, the owners of which have the option to connect to the system, should pay an assessment fee.
Both measures do not comply with state law, according to the audit. A fee for unconnected properties can be incorporated on tax bills, but they must also apply to all other properties, including ones connected to the system.
“I was surprised,” Mr. Sweet said. “Basically, our (water) ordinance had sections that were illegal, and had been illegal for years and years.”
Auditors also claimed the water ordinance lacked clear guidance for billing district users, particularly for how to bill different types of properties and a consistent application of charges for similar users.
“The (town) clerk was not provided with clear guidance for how to calculate water bills and water district costs may not have been equitably apportioned to properties within the district,” they wrote in the audit.
Mr. Sweet said officials hoped to improve billing procedures for Redwood water and sewer by updating the ordinances that govern them. He also said the town plans to update all ordinances.
When asked how the town will handle overcharges and undercharges in the districts, Mr. Sweet said officials would have to consult with the town attorney, Robert J. Slye.
Mr. Peterson incorporated a demand for a court-appointed accountant to investigate the town’s finances in his lawsuit, a request a judge granted in October. That investigation, which will focus on the Redwood water and sewer districts, will coincide with two others the town initiated for its finances.
Residents still await the results of three other investigations in the town’s finances, as well as the results of the litigation involving the Redwood Sewer District.
Mr. Sweet said he believes the audits from the comptroller’s office will help mitigate the concerns raised in Mr. Peterson’s lawsuit, but not all.
“I just want to settle this situation as soon as possible and do what’s necessary to straighten out the water and sewer districts,” he said.
Mr. Peterson said the other investigations should help provide further clarity on the financial standing of the water and sewer districts, adding that he remains confident in his case.
“We are proceeding ahead as planned and we believe the comptroller’s report reinforces our position that the town violated the law,” he said.
