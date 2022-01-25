It pays to be kind

CARTHAGE — Miranda Erb’s third grade class at Carthage Elementary School won the grand prize of the NBC Watertown Classroom Kindness Challenge.
Classrooms from all over the North Country completed daily acts of kindness that were printed on the official Classroom Challenge Board. The class was then entered into the drawing hoping to be one of the five grand prize winners. Mrs. Erb’s class is full of some very thoughtful students. From helping out around their home with chores to sharing with siblings and the way they communicated with each other, this class was really putting in the effort. One of the kind projects they did was write letters to military personal. They even learned to say “hello” in Spanish, French, Hawaiian and German.
The class was presented a check from NBC’s Christian Lopez, for $250 towards classroom supplies, from the Northern New York Community Foundation. The students received Classroom Kindness Pencils, a certificate of completion for each student, a Classroom Kindness T-Shirt from Winning Promotions, and of course, a “Do-Not Be A Bully” Party with donuts from Jean’s Beans in Watertown.
