THREE MILE BAY — When the stop sign at the end of Klock Road disappeared a few weeks ago, Gary R. Stinson, who lives on the road, hoped the town of Lyme Highway Department might replace it.
But now, after weeks of no progress, Mr. Stinson, a former Rodman town supervisor, is taking matters into his own hands.
“I’ve been prepared,” Mr. Stinson said Tuesday. “I’ve got my sign and my sign pole, and I’m going to try to go out tomorrow and set up a stop sign.”
An unexpected snowstorm delayed him slightly, but on Friday — an unusually warm day — Mr. Stinson installed a brand new, 13-foot, reflective stop sign at the intersection of Klock Road and Route 12E.
He used a sledgehammer to secure a green steadying post in the ground before attaching the sign pole with bolts. The whole endeavor took only a few minutes.
“The sign needs to be up,” he said Friday once the sign was safely in place. “It’s a safety thing.”
Mr. Stinson said he and the Lyme Town Board have been at odds for a few years over whose responsibility it is to maintain Klock Road.
The first 1,300 feet is on town property, he explained, so it’s considered a town road.
“They’re fighting me tooth and nail, saying it’s not a town road,” he said. “Well, I don’t know what it is, but it’s a road across their property, and to me that makes it a town road.”
The back half of the road, closer to Lake Ontario, is privately owned, maintained by a loose association of residents who use it to access their properties on the lakeshore. While Mr. Stinson maintains that the town is responsible for the part of the road that runs over their property, Lyme town attorney Joseph W. Russell said that isn’t the case.
“Simply because the road happens to cross property that the town has the title for does not make it a public highway,” Mr. Russell said. “The law is quite clear that it takes more than the public traveling along Klock Road to access their private residences to make it a public highway.”
Town Supervisor Scott G. Aubertine said the Town Board is committed to following the advice of Mr. Russell.
In previous disputes, the town has maintained that they do not bear any responsibility for Klock Road. Town, Jefferson County and state officials have all previously said their records indicate the road is entirely private.
For a road to be deemed public property, Mr. Russell said, it must be maintained by the town Highway Department, and the town must move to exercise control over it. That has not happened here, he said.
While the town did in 2019 decide to direct town highway workers to repair a damaged drainage culvert along the roadside at the behest of the road’s residents, they have not plowed the road or provided the crushed stone necessary to resurface it every spring.
Mr. Stinson maintains it’s the town’s responsibility as well.
Last year, he says he billed the town for $923 — the cost of materials and his labor for maintaining what he says is the town’s portion of Klock Road.
“Of course, they refused to pay, so I went to the city of Watertown and filed a small claims case against the town of Lyme,” he said.
That suit has been delayed a few times now, as the courts have remained largely shut during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but Mr. Stinson is confident he will get his due once he has his day in court.
“I’m trying to be a good citizen and maintain their portion of the property,” he said. “It’s been an impossible task.”
Mr. Russell said he and the town remain steadfast in their assessment that the road is a private road, not the responsibility of the town.
“It remains a private road for private access,” he said. “Property owners that have a right of way across it certainly have a right to travel over that portion of the road that crosses town property, but that does not impose any obligation on the town to maintain it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.