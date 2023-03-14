WATERTOWN — A blanket of wet snow that fell overnight made roads slick Tuesday morning, but wasn’t enough to close schools in most areas.
About 2-3 inches fell in Watertown, and light snow continued to fall just before 10 a.m., sticking to trees and buildings and plows are out.
The National Weather Service out of Buffalo has a winter weather advisory in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday. The weather serice warnds that additional snow may accumulate from 2 to 4 inches in lower elevations and up to eight inches in southern Jefferson County. Winds may gust to 35 mph and blow and drift snow in open areas.
“Travel will be difficult with poor visibility and snow covered roads,” the advisory stated. “The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute today. Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution will driving.”
New England and Pennsylvania is getting hit with a larger storm — a Nor’easter. Snow was falling at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service reported.
The state capitol in Albany is closed for the day.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.