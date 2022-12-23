WATERTOWN — After a blustery night that led to scattered power outages as trees and limbs fell, a rainy morning turned quickly to snow Friday. As shoppers bustled about making last minute errands before Christmas on Sunday, the weather turned just as the forecast called for. The storm that has gripped the nation, first called Elliot by The Weather Channel, was officially declared a Bomb Cyclone as high winds and cold spread from the Midwest to the East Coast, shutting down airports, highways and keeping travelers home.
By 11 a.m. the temperature had dropped from a balmy 44 degrees to freezing and raindrops turned to fluffy flakes.
Government buildings, banks and doctor’s offices all sent their employees home early. This newspaper was printed at 2 p.m. in an effort to get it to the post office for delivery Saturday.
The monstrous, once-in-a-decade winter storm is battered the U.S., bringing with it heavy snow, searing winds and dangerously low temperatures, while causing mayhem for travelers across the country at the peak of the holiday season.
As of early Friday, more than 200 million people — around 60% of the nation’s population — were under some form of winter weather warning or advisory, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow is set to blanket the Great Lakes region and parts of Northern New York state and New England.
In Watertown, where homeless people have been living in a temporary emergency shelter, the shelter remained open for the storm. Hosting about 20 people on Main Avenue in P.J. Simao’s building, the residents had nowhere else to go.
Jefferson County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann said that the Salvation Army’s warming center on State Street would be open Friday night as well, and anyone in need of assistance is encouraged to go to the warming center rather than the temporary shelter.
“At this point, we’re still open 24/7, and at some point down the road we’ll phase into the next activity which would be the warming center alone,” he said Friday morning.
Initial plans called for the closure of the temporary shelter once the warming center was operational, which happened on Dec. 13. But Mr. Hagemann said with the number of people still using the temporary shelter, and the dismal weather expected this weekend, the decision was made to keep the center open until at least after Christmas.
“I think we’ll get through the storm, sometime into next week and do a more thorough evaluation on how we want to proceed,” he said.
He said the intention was always to phase the Main Avenue shelter over time, as the two operate under the same “Code Blue” social services program that is put in place whenever people are at risk of being on the street during inclement weather.
“We were chipping away, and for period of time they can come back during the day, but that’s not going to be a forever thing,” he said.
He said there doesn’t seem to be any indication that the temporary shelter or warming center will see an overwhelming influx of people in need of shelter during the storm. The residents of the shelter now don’t report being aware of more people in need, and the shelter’s population has remained relatively stable since hitting its peak of 35 residents two weeks ago.
“We brought in all sorts of local not-for-profits to work with their clients, and of course (the Department of Social Services) as well,” he said. “The number got back to about 20, maybe a little less, and now it fluctuates around about 20 folks a night.”
The storm hit the U.S. just as an estimated 112.7 million people were set to travel at least 50 miles through Jan. 2, according to automotive group AAA. The effects even threaten to disrupt the country’s exports of liquified natural gas — which have been a lifeline for Europe as it battles a historic energy crisis.
“This is not like a snow day, you know, when you’re a kid. This is serious stuff,” President Joe Biden said in a Thursday briefing, calling it “dangerous” and threatening. “If you all have travel plans, leave now. Not a joke.”
More than 3,100 flights for Friday and Saturday have been canceled around the U.S., according to airline tracking service FlightAware.
Amtrak also canceled some trains in the Midwest and northern New England. Hundreds of thousands of power customers in states from New York to Texas were experiencing outages as of Friday morning, according to website PowerOutage.us.
The arctic front, expected to continue through the week, is perhaps most remarkable for its sheer size. Snow, blizzard, freezes and flood warnings and advisories stretch from Washington state to Maine and down to the Gulf of Mexico. Frigid temperatures reach as far south as Texas.
“It is a really impressive system,” said Ashton Robinson Cook, a forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. “It is something that happens only every one or two decades.”
On Friday, the high temperature in Chicago is set to be around 0 degrees F, with a wind chill of -37F, according to the National Weather Service. Rain will hit New York through the morning and early afternoon, with wind gusts as high as 46 miles per hour. Significant freezing rain is also possible in the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures are set to moderate in the Northern Rockies and High Plains this weekend.
Jefferson County’s offices shut down at noon Friday, ahead of the storm.
Watertown city offices, town offices across the county and many businesses including the Salmon Run Mall closed early Friday as well, ahead of the storm.
Mr. Hagemann said the typical county staff who respond to storms; sheriff’s deputies, highway department staff and other emergency services workers are all in place for the weekend as normal.
“All the folks that would be engaged in responding to any type of major snowstorm are going to be there,” he said. “It’s kind of unfortunate that they might be needed right at Christmastime, but some of the folks I have talked to said they’re planning their celebrations not for Sunday, but for Monday. I think people are reaching that way, whether it’s volunteer firefighters, our own crews plowing roads or the various towns and the city.”
