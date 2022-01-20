WATERTOWN — Law enforcement agencies in Jefferson County are shocked after a 20-year city police officer who just retired in September died this week.
Darren K. Yott, who started his career with the Watertown Public Works Department before becoming a road patrol officer with the Watertown Police Department, and then continuing part-time with the parks and recreation department in his retirement, died Wednesday. He was 52 years old.
“I’ve heard over the years they say police officers die a lot younger, even possibly decades younger than the average person, but at this age, that’s too young,” said Charles P. Donoghue, the Watertown police chief. “It’s just a shame.”
Mr. Yott was known by colleagues across several agencies as easy-going and a joy to work with.
“He just retired, too, and then four months later he passed away,” the chief said. “He was a well-known and very well-liked officer. Obviously, not just by our agency, but by other agencies as well.”
Agencies in the county take pride in their ability to work well with other departments. Capt. Robert J. Simpson with state police said he remembers when Mr. Yott, a 1987 graduate of Watertown High School, started with the city police department. The captain was still a trooper on patrol and could remember working with Mr. Yott at scenes.
“As I moved up the ranks with the New York State Police I always remember him as being professional to deal with,” Capt. Simpson said. “He was a hard charger and had a vast knowledge of people in the city of Watertown. He was also always willing to assist anyone in need.”
Lt. Shaun A. Cuddeback with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said he worked extensively with Mr. Yott over the years. Lt. Cuddeback was actually a 911 dispatcher when Mr. Yott came on as a deputy. That relationship can at times be delicate, but Lt. Cuddeback said Mr. Yott was always respectful to dispatchers.
“There was professionalism there, but he was also friendly,” Lt. Cuddeback said. “You could talk to him on the phone and he was a person. He wasn’t just a voice on the other end of the line.”
Lt. Cuddeback worked nights with Mr. Yott when he started on the road with the sheriff’s office. They responded to calls together all the time, and he said working together was seamless.
Mr. Yott ended up retiring in September, and Lt. Cuddeback spoke with him on his last day. He said Mr. Yott didn’t really have a plan heading into retirement, besides relaxing and working part-time with parks and recreation.
“Darren was definitely an all-around great person and a great officer,” Lt. Cuddeback said. “He was here for the people of the community. He worked with everybody well from dispatchers to other law enforcement agencies. He was a pleasure to work with and he’s going to be very sadly missed. It was hard to see him retire because he was so good at what he did and to see him gone now is going to be even harder because we don’t get to joke with him or spend our time with him anymore.”
