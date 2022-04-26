FORT DRUM — Fort Drum Garrison Commander Col. James Zacchino Jr. welcomed Italian officials on Monday for their first tour of the installation.
The tour included the Fort Drum Monument Park, various family, morale, welfare, and recreation facilities and Mountain Community Homes, along with the LeRay Mansion.
Town mayors from Vicenza, where hundreds of American service members reside as part of the U.S. Army Garrison in Italy, were part of the Fort Drum tour.
“It is always a privilege to host distinguished visitors and offer a glimpse into what makes Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division vital to the U.S Army and this nation,” Col. Zacchino said in a news release. “From my time overseas, I know the tremendous impact the U.S. Army Garrison Italy has on its neighboring communities. It is quite similar to our own efforts to strengthen bonds and partnerships in the north country.”
USAG Italy also houses Italian military personnel and civilian employees, and it supports the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force-Africa, the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and the 21st Theater Sustainment Command-Italy.
This was the first trip to the United States for most of the delegation, USAG Italy Community and Media Relations Officer Anna Ciccotti said.
“They are very close to the military community in Vicenza, and this visit basically gives them an appreciation of what an Army garrison looks like in the United States,” Officer Ciccotti said in a news release. “We have a unique opportunity here because the garrison commander has strong ties with the community of Vicenza, so we were able to make this special visit to Fort Drum.”
The tour culminated at the Prisoner of War Cemetery, and Col. Zacchino and the mayors placed a wreath at the grave site of Rino Carlutti, who was an Italian prisoner of war at Fort Drum and died on Oct. 17, 1944, following a car crash.
The visit was extremely special, Officer Ciccotti said, as it lined up with Italy’s Liberation Day, which is a holiday that commemorates the end of the Nazi occupation during World War II.
“Being here today, we are able to show our appreciation for the soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division who helped liberate Italy,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.