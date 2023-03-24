WATERTOWN — An Ithaca man faces up to life in prison after admitting Friday in federal court that he distributed 83 grams of cocaine in Watertown in May 2021 and arranged for delivery of methamphetamine the same day.
Odell Tindley, 30, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances and distribution and possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.
According to U.S. Attorneys, Mr. Tindley admitted that on May 25, 2021, he distributed cocaine in Watertown and arranged for the delivery of methamphetamine.
The same day, investigators with the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force intercepted a car driven by an unidentified associate of Mr. Tindley as it entered Watertown late in the evening. A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 904 grams, or just under 32 ounces, of methamphetamine and about a pound of marijuana.
He is due to be sentenced July 26. He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment. He could be fined up to $10 million and be ordered to undergo supervision upon his release from prison for at least five years and up to life.
