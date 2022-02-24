Congressman Chris L. Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, was endorsed by the Orleans County Conservative Party on Wednesday.
According to a press release sent by the Jacobs campaign, the county Conservative Party Chair Paul Lauricella lauded Rep. Jacobs for his positions in Congress. Mr. Lauricella pointed to the congressman’s endorsement of former President Donald J. Trump in 2020 and his vote against impeachment, as well as his votes against President Joseph R. Biden’s agenda as proof that Rep. Jacobs is the right pick for Conservative voters.
“He is unapologetically pro-life and protects the rights of the unborn in the womb,” Mr. Lauricella said of Rep. Jacobs. “There are many other key votes that he has been on the right side of for the working class in this country.”
Orleans County is a part of New York’s newly drawn 24th Congressional District, and is also a part of the former 27th District, which Rep. Jacobs now represents.
Rep. Jacobs said he is proud to earn the endorsement of the Orleans County Conservatives, and will continue to fight against the policies of President Biden and House Speaker Nancy P. Pelosi, D-Calif.
“I take my oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution with the utmost sincerity, and my record proves it,” Rep. Jacobs said. “I look forward to continuing to represent Orleans County in the new NY-24 and continuing our strong partnership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.