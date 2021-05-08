CARTHAGE — Lt. Col. Janice M. Gravely, a 28-year Army veteran and historian at the Carthage American Legion, was sworn in on Saturday as the first woman to command the post.
There were many officers sworn in at a dinner party — with a cake cut by a sword — and ceremony Saturday evening at the Legion, but Mrs. Gravely drove the significance, becoming the first woman to be commander.
For Dr. Gravely, who has a Ph.D. in public policy and administration specializing in terrorism, mediation and peace, her long history of helping her community tops the fact she is a woman or the fact she is black does.
“I don’t look at race and I don’t look at sex,” Mrs. Gravely said. “I’ve been there for three years now and I didn’t realize I was black or female.”
She’s just another military person helping her community, and being a black female was ancillary.
“It’s about what we can do to support our community and the veterans who have served and who are currently serving to defend this nation,” she said.
People within the post had been talking to her about taking it on for a while.
“I supported her all the way,” said Theresa Neibacher, an officer at the Legion. “She’s really involved with a lot of things.”
Mrs. Neibacher said Mrs. Gravely will bring a leader’s attitude and good ideas to the position, informed by her nearly three-decade career with the Army working in cyber defense for the last five years of her time with the service.
“Most of us encouraged her to do it,” she said. “It’s pretty awesome that we have our first female commander.”
Rodney Clement, who was sworn in on Saturday as the first vice to the commander of the Sons of the American Legion, said he’s glad Mrs. Gravely is taking command.
“I’ve met her a few times now and she’s just a really nice person,” Mr. Clement said. “I think she’ll do really well.”
