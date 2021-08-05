OSCEOLA — Henry Jankiewicz of Syracuse will perform at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The free performance will feature old time fiddle music.
Mr. Jankiewicz began his interest in fiddle music playing Appalachian and old-time music with his college housemates. This grew with an interest in Irish music that led him to play and study with noted musicians. He has since added to his repertoire with jazz, blues and ragtime music.
Following his move to Syracuse, Mr. Jankiewicz has played with the Cranberry Lake Jug Band, the Percolator Swing Band and the Lost Boys. He often plays with Dan Duggan on dulcimer and Tom Hodgson on guitar, or with Patricia Jankiewicz on keyboard.
He has been nominated for several SAMMY awards, winning for his original song on the Lost Boys’ CD “Black Dog.”
The Fiddlers Hall of Fame, 1121 Comins Road, has ample seating in the covered pavilion, as well as at picnic tables on the brick patio. The Fiddlers Kitchen and the Museum Store are open. The museum is open during performances and by appointment with the curator. The grounds are handicapped accessible. Smoking and pets are not allowed on the site.
Concerts are made possible with public funds from the state Council on the Arts, with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature.
For more information visit www.NYSOTFA.COM or on Facebook at New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers or call 315-599-7009.
