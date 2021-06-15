WATERTOWN — The Center for Community Studies at Jefferson Community College on Tuesday released the findings of the 22nd annual Jefferson County Survey of the Community at a General Services Committee meeting of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators.
The survey, an annual inventory of the opinions of a sampling of adult Jefferson County residents, has been completed by the center annually since 2000. For the past two surveys, participants were asked to identify the largest issue currently facing the nation. A shift occurred between 2020 and 2021, with the most common response being “Coronavirus” in 2020, and “Jobs and Economy” in 2021.
The primary goal of the survey is to collect data about quality-of-life issues important to locals. A similar study has been completed annually by the Center for Community Studies in Lewis County since 2007, and in St. Lawrence County since 2015.
According to the data, some dominant themes emerged this year, including 82% of those surveyed agreeing that legislation should be passed to ensure good cell phone service and internet access for rural New York state residents; 61% disagreeing that with required sexual harassment training for all workers in New York state, sexual harassment is not a major issue; and 58% agreeing that New York state should raise the taxes of the state’s highest income earners to maintain current state services rather than cutting some of the current services.
Working under supervision, statistics students at JCC completed 188 telephone interviews on both landline and cell phone numbers of Jefferson County residents between April 5 and 7. An additional 251 surveys were completed online by residents through random opt-in email invitations. To accurately represent the military-affiliated subpopulation, an additional 64 residents were intercept-sampled on post at Fort Drum on April 13.
A sign of the times, 56% of participants agree that COVID-19 vaccinations should be required for college students taking courses in person on college campuses in New York state, and 53% of participants agree that police reform in New York is needed to “reduce unnecessary use of lethal force and race-based bias and to track patterns of profiling based on race and ethnicity.”
Jefferson County adult residents were surveyed in 2021 regarding the potential impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their eating habits and food security. About one-in-six residents, or 16%, reported that during the pandemic, they were worried they would run out of food before they got money to buy more, and about one-in-four residents used community support food programs during the pandemic.
Funding for this annual survey is provided by JCC, the Northern New York Community Foundation, the Development Authority of the North Country and CarFreshner Corporation.
The entire final report of study findings, including the analysis, summary of the results and the complete survey instrument, will be available beginning today on the Center for Community Studies section of the Jefferson Community College website — www.sunyjefferson.edu/community/community-studies.
