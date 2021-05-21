WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College President Dr. Ty A. Stone is one of three finalists for the presidency of a community college in Michigan.
Delta College, University Center, Mich., is having each candidate participate in a virtual general presentation and public forum that is open to all students, faculty, staff and the general public, according to a statement on the college’s website.
Dr. Stone’s public interview is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. to noon Thursday.
Dr. Stone, who has been president of JCC since July 2017, was previously a finalist for the position of president at Tidewater Community College in Virginia. Someone else was chosen as president there in October 2019.
