WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College and county officials expressed support this week for a financial model approved last year that provides more stability in state funding for community colleges.
The financial model is not included in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 2021 executive budget proposal.
The state has historically funded community colleges based on their enrollment, particularly full-time students, until last year when it adopted a flat floor model.
The one-time funding method provided more stability as enrollment had dropped at the Watertown college, and President Ty A. Stone said she wants to convince the state to keep it in perpetuity for all SUNY community colleges.
The floor model assured that community colleges received 98 percent of state funds allocated the previous year or an increase of $100 per full-time equivalent student, whichever was higher.
Enrollment has fallen at the college since 2014, yet Ms. Stone said what the college pays per student for financial aid, tutoring and other services has increased. State funds help the college provide support services.
“We are not just teaching students, we are supporting them to help them succeed,” she said, but clarified that “the college is not at risk in any way.”
The issue about the full-time student volume model of state funding also pertains to how it factors in part-time students, Ms. Stone said.
The college caters to many part-time students, and the state funding model would consider multiple part-time students as one full-time student, Ms. Stone said. The college, however, provides support services to all students.
If the state reverts to the former model, it could decrease funding for community colleges. Jefferson Community College, which has a budget of $27 million to $28 million, could experience a shortfall of $663,000.
“This is a more stable way of funding,” Ms. Stone said about the floor model.
The Jefferson County Board of Legislators gave its support on Tuesday by adopting a resolution that urges the state to maintain the floor model.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s fiscal year 2021 executive budget lacks the stable funding model granted for community colleges last year, a decision Legislature Chairman Scott A. Gray said places Jefferson Community College at risk of “losing a considerable amount of money.”
Mr. Gray said he worries a shortfall in state funding could result in an increase in taxpayer funding from the county, student fees or cuts in services and staff. The county has helped fund the college for years, allocating $5.57 million for it in the 2020 budget .
Cutting services “could perpetuate a downward spiral of enrollment,” Mr. Gray said.
The legislature not only supported the floor model for community college funding, but urged that it be raised from 98 to 100 percent of funding from the previous year, or a $100 increase per full-time equivalent, in the resolution is adopted.
“Frankly, the floor model makes sense, because it provides more consistent funding,” Mr. Gray said.
