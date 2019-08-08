WATERTOWN — A Jefferson Community College student from the Bronx was arrested on Monday on arson charges for allegedly starting a bathroom fire in the JCC dorm in 2018.
Destiny D. Gonzalez, 19, was arrested on a bench warrant and turned herself in at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
She was charged with fourth-degree and fifth-degree arson.
Police said she purposely started a fire on April 27 that damaged an acrylic shower in the dorm bathroom.
She was arraigned in Watertown City Court.
