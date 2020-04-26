JCC student from Adams documents shuttered village with photos

When Kindrie Roy of Adams saw news reports of stores like Walmart taking steps like cutting store occupancy and hours to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, it made her think of her home village.
“I realized how vacant Adams looks as compared to what it usually is,” Miss Roy said.
She thought it would be a good time to document the scenes in Adams, especially the shuttered small businesses. So she took a walk.
“They don’t have huge news outlets coming in, taking pictures and making posts about how things like Pearl’s Bakery is shut down,” Miss Roy said. “Around here, it’s just as important as Walmart is in a bigger city. I was just documenting if for them to show how much it’s changed.”
Photography has always been a hobby for Miss Roy, a 2019 graduated of South Lewis High School and a freshman at Jefferson Community College.
“I prefer to take photos of people usually, more than landscapes,” she said. “Everyone has a different way they see the world, especially in editing, which is my favorite part. There are some pictures where I first started editing, where it looked really gloomy, almost like a ghost town. That’s not what I really wanted. I just wanted people to see how empty it is compared to times before the pandemic.”
Equipment: Miss Roy used a Nikon D3200 and edited the photos on her phone using the VSCO application.
