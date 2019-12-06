WATERTOWN — The county’s economic development arm will offer aid to businesses affected by widespread flooding along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River this summer, so long as they qualify.
Members of the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency held an extensive discussion Thursday about how to best help businesses that seek funds from the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, which should help them enhance their defenses against future flooding. Entrepreneurs, who must apply by Jan. 31, qualify for reimbursement equaling up to 50 percent of the project costs, but no more than $200,000, through the initiative, also known as REDI.
The agency also sought to help local governments, which will have to provide an amount of money equal to 5 percent of what the state awards each business. Jefferson County Legislature Chairman Scott A. Gray said he contacted Donald C. Alexander, CEO of the JCIDA’s sister agency, the Jefferson County Local Development Corp., for assistance in October.
In an effort to assist businesses that qualify for REDI money, and the municipalities that represent them, the agency decided to waive fees for applications for sales tax abatement, which would cut sales tax when purchasing supplies and new equipment. Entrepreneurs must secure REDI money to qualify for the fee waiver, and they also must meet requirements for sales tax abatement, Mr. Alexander said.
“It participation with and helping local businesses, which is what we’re her for,” he said. “I think it’s essential.”
Agency officials also received a directive from Mr. Gray to offer loans shoreline businesses, a typical service provided to entrepreneurs, but they spent a long time discussing how to allocate them.
The board decided Thursday it would simply promote existing loan funding opportunities through the JCLDC, which offers more flexibility than JCIDA funds.
Chief Financial Officer Lyle V. Eaton said the JCLDC has $1.5 million available for loans, which Mr. Alexander said they may issue at 3 percent interest for five years for waterfront businesses that qualify for REDI money.
“It’s moving in the right direction,” Mr. Gray said about the agency’s efforts. “I think Don captured my idea and concerns and put them down into writing. He’s captured it perfectly.”
The board scrambled to outline objectives for aiding waterfront businesses to help them meet the Jan. 31 deadline for REDI applications.
Mr. Alexander, however, said he worries that even if the entrepreneurs they assist qualify for state aid through the program, the state could withdraw its support for any reason. The possibility of leaving the agency and development corporation as the sole supporters for waterfront businesses brings risk, Mr. Alexander said.
Aid from the JCIDA and JCLDC will be contingent on REDI funding approval and equity from the business owner, he said.
The governor launched REDI to help fund infrastructure projects in waterfront cities, towns and villages that bolster their defense against future flooding and generate economic development.
Of the $300 million the state has allocated for the REDI initiative, $235 million was allocated for municipal government infrastructure projects, $20 million for homeowner assistance, $30 million for business resiliency projects and $15 million for a regional dredging effort.
