WATERTOWN — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson has created a free packet — Information on Food Gardening — to help those who in response to COVID-19 want the security of having fresh vegetables in their own backyard.
Directed at new gardeners, the packet contains instruction on soil preparation, container gardens, vegetable crops for Northern New York, transplants, tomato gardening, backyard fruit and maintenance. The packet is available online at: http://ccejefferson.org/resources/food-gardening-packet-growing-your-own-food-in-response-to-covid-19.
Hard copies can be obtained by contacting Sue Gwise at 315-788-8450, ext. 243 or on the “Gardening Hotline” at 315-405-0982.
