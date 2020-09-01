WATERTOWN — Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Jefferson County’s 4-H Youth Development program did not let the COVID-19 pandemic stop the 4-H County Fair this summer. Instead the Jefferson County 4-H program turned it upside down and went to a virtual format.
“We felt the 4-H Fair must go on,” Stephanie Graf, Program Leader, said. “Youth prepare all year putting their entries together whether it be animal or non-animal. We wanted to give youth the opportunity to showcase their hard work and add a little normalcy back into their daily lives.”
The 4-H educators judged all 96 non-animal entries individually at the extension offices where the entries had been dropped off over the timeframe that normally would have been the in-person County Fair. Each was judged with a score sheet that scored and provided observations to the youth, along with a County Fair ribbon that was appropriate to the overall assessment provided for the project. Projects included art, wood working, gardening, sewing/textiles and nutrition.
The 124 animal entries were judged by the 4-H educators and volunteers with expertise in the different species entered. Youth were provided with assessments and ribbons appropriate to their scoring. There were a variety of species including beef, swine, llama, alpaca, market goats, horse, sheep, rabbit, cavy and dogs entered into the animal shows. The animal shows may be viewed at wdt.me/4h_fair.
In total, 27 youths participated with 220 animal and non-animal entries for the Jefferson County 4-H Virtual Fair.
“We were excited that the Jefferson County 4-H program suggested and worked with us to offer this opportunity for the youth in our county,” Bob Simpson, Jefferson County Agricultural Society board president, said, “Of course we were all disappointed that there was not an in-person fair, but this worked out very well.”
For more information about Jefferson County 4-H, contact Sabrina DeRue, 315-788-8450 or sld95@cornell.edu. There is no cost to join in the educational fun with Jefferson County 4-H youth development.
