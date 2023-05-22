DEFERIET — Jefferson County has been awarded $8.5 million that will allow for the demolition of the former St. Regis paper mill.
The Jefferson County project is one of 70 throughout the state that received grants, with almost $113 million awarded as part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative.
“These Restore New York grants will help to reimagine downtowns across our state and transform vacant, blighted, and underutilized buildings into vibrant community anchors,” said Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul in a news release. “Thanks to a more than $146 million state investment, we are breathing new life into communities from Hudson to North Hempstead, jumpstarting new economic activity and helping ensure that New York State continues to be a place where people come to live, work and raise their families.”
Jefferson County Attorney David J. Paulsen said he is hopeful the $8.5 million will cover the majority of the costs associated with the demolition.
“It’s a bit premature to say exactly what it will cost at this point,” he said.
Another factor in the total price of the demolition includes the price for contractors which involves receiving a formal quote.
“We’re thrilled and gratified to have received it,” he said.
The county applied for both categories for the specific grant they received.
He said the ordinary category of the grant would’ve been a maximum of $2 million and the other, which could be used for special projects, and had a maximum of $10 million.
Mr. Paulsen said he is assuming that they were awarded the category for special projects.
In addition to the old paper mill being an eyesore, Mr. Paulsen said the county wanted it demolished because of security concerns.
There have been incidents of people breaking into the area to steal recyclable metals, Mr. Paulsen said. He also added that the old paper mill is a code violation, which the county enforces in Deferiet.
“These buildings are literally falling down,” he said.
Currently, the county is working with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to develop a portion of the land for a solar project. The remainder of the land could be redeveloped.
The target for the grant would be for the demolition to be completed in approximately two years.
However, the process starts now.
“We will have to formulate a working group to do the actual legwork of finding someone,” Mr. Paulsen said.
In all, the village of Deferiet, town of Wilna, Tug Hill Commission, NYSERDA, and Jefferson County IDA are involved.
At this time, the building is owned by Deferiet Development, LLC.
“But the county is poised at this point to commence for closure proceedings, and I anticipate that will happen in the very near future,” Mr. Paulsen said.
Newstech NY, a subsidiary of Belkorp Industries in Vancouver, British Columbia, bought the closed Deferiet Paper Co. mill in August 2001 and restarted the mill in May 2002.
The mill had been shut down by the bankrupt Deferiet Paper Co. in March 2001. More than 400 people were laid off at that time.
Deferiet Paper had purchased the mill from Champion International Corp. in June 1999.
Town of Wilna Community Development Coordinator Sarah Bullock said it is exciting that the buildings are going to be demolished.
“We’re really excited to see some momentum and some movement forward with it right now,” she said.
She also added that there is no use for the buildings as they currently stand.
“There’s no future for Deferiet with the existing buildings, the way things are right now,” she said. “In order for us to move forward with any redevelopment of the property, these buildings really do need to come down. So this was the very first step in that direction.”
“This is really a wonderful opportunity for the county and for that area of the county to see some redevelopment,” Mr. Paulsen said.
Mayor Janet Zando was also extremely pleased to hear the news.
“It’s the best news that we’ve heard about the mill in probably 20 years,” she said.
Mayor Zando, who lives across the street from the mill, called the building “dangerous.”
“It’s all about safety mainly,” she said.
