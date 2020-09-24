WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Board of Elections will be educating voters on this year’s election in the Salmon Run Mall for the next two weekends.
From a table located by the Verizon store in the mall, county Board of Elections employees will assist people with registering to vote, registering for an absentee ballot and will go through the voting process using the new, electronic poll books.
The tables will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday of this week, and again on Oct. 3 and 4. On Thursday, Oct. 8, the table will be open from 3 p.m to 7 p.m.
This year, voter registration applications must be postmarked or submitted in person by Oct. 9 for the applicant to be eligible to vote in the general election on Nov. 3.
