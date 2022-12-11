Todd appointed to JCC’s Board of Trustees

Stephen Todd has been appointed to the Jefferson Community College Board of Trustees. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Board of Legislators appointed Stephen J. Todd of Watertown to the Jefferson Community College Board of Trustees in November.

Mr. Todd filled the unexpired term of Terry N. Fralick through June 2027.

