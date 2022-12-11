WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Board of Legislators appointed Stephen J. Todd of Watertown to the Jefferson Community College Board of Trustees in November.
Mr. Todd filled the unexpired term of Terry N. Fralick through June 2027.
He is the district superintendent and CEO of the Jeff-Lewis BOCES and currently serves on the JCC Presidential Search Committee.
Mr. Todd began his career in 1994 as a social studies teacher in the Watertown City School District and became an administrator by 2003 when he was the assistant principal of Watertown High School. He was the assistant for five years, and then became the principal.
In 2010, he joined St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES as the assistant superintendent for instruction and then began his current role at Jeff-Lewis BOCES in 2014.
Mr. Todd serves on the Board of Directors for Jefferson County Workforce Development, Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization, Samaritan Medical Center, and WPBS-TV. He is a member of the Watertown Rotary Club and also is a graduate of the Jefferson Leadership Institute.
He previously had worked on the boards at Northern New York Community Foundation, Cornell Cooperative Extension, and the Watertown Urban Mission.
Mr. Todd has a bachelor’s degree from St. Lawrence University, a master’s of science in teaching from SUNY Potsdam and a certificate of Advanced Studies in Education Administration from SUNY Oswego.
JCC says his first board meeting was Wednesday.
