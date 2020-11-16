WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Board of Legislators voted on Tuesday to pass the proposed county budget for 2021 with minimal changes.
Only one board member, Legislator Daniel R. McBride, voted against passing the budget, which calls for a 0.78% increase in the property tax rate.
Both he and Legislator Jeremiah J. Maxon spoke out against the increase in taxes on principle, but praised the county budget team for developing a balanced budget. Mr. Maxon voted to pass the measure, despite his concern over the small tax increase.
“I won’t let the perfect get in the way of the good,” he said.
Mr. McBride said he believed the budget could have assumed more sales tax revenue than it did or could have relied more on fund balance.
