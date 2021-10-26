WATERTOWN — Jefferson County residents can anticipate no increase to their county property taxes next year.
In the recommended 2022 county budget, Jefferson County officials are prepared to hold the line on the county’s tax rate — $7.44 per each $1,000 of assessed value. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $744 in taxes next year, exactly the same as this year’s bill.
That doesn’t mean the county will bring in the same amount of money from property taxes as in 2021. Thanks to a boom in new construction projects and a number of property revaluations done this year, the county expects to bring in $1,110,432 in additional property tax revenue, a 1.8% increase from last year. The county expects to bring in about $62.5 million from property taxes.
Overall, Jefferson County officials have budgeted to spend $267 million, while bringing in about $262.7 million from all revenue sources.
The county will use $4.27 million in fund balance, which are unspent funds left over from previous budgets, to close the gap between revenue and expenses. That’s a 42% reduction from the fund balance amounts the county relied on last year.
In putting this budget together, County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III, who is also the county’s budget officer, said comparisons between 2021’s budget and the 2022 budget can be difficult to make. The 2021 budget was drafted with the fiscal impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic at the forefront, whereas the 2022 budget represents more of a return to normalcy, while still managing the ongoing effects of the pandemic.
“Comparing 2021 to 2022, it makes it seem like 2022 is steeply increased,” he said. “It is, but at a point in time. If you look further back, it’s not nearly as much of an increase.”
The increase in expenditures comes with an increase in revenues. All four main areas of income for Jefferson County — property tax, sales tax, state grants and federal grants — have come in higher than expected, some much higher.
Sales tax revenue has been much higher than expected, with a $57 million increase in total sales in 2020 over 2019. County officials anticipate the county will take in $78.7 million from sales tax revenue, a $5 million increase from 2021’s budget.
Mr. Hagemann said the county is remaining cautious about budgeting with such a variable source as sales tax, after a prior over-budget led to years of reliance on fund-balance.
County officials anticipate the county will bring in about $29.7 million in state aid, and $26.5 million in federal aid. The 20% state aid cuts that threatened municipalities last year never materialized, and both the state and federal government have managed to increase those aid programs to help local governments battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board of Legislators Chairman Scott A. Gray said municipal governments are seeing an unmatched level of fiscal liquidity, but the county is keeping a long-term view of all financial decisions.
“I think you’re going to have to carve out the years 2020, 2021, 2022 and possibly even 2023, when looking at budgetary trends and say that these are not typical years,” he said.
The county is also anticipating a high level of road investments to be made in 2022. After receiving over $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act aid this year, the county is devoting about $2 million to repair and repave the county roads included in its current five-year capital plan.
Mr. Gray said there will be an unprecedented level of investment in the county’s infrastructure, more than ever seen before.
“Not in my 20 years have we seen this level of commitment to infrastructure,” he said.
Between county payments into the county highway department and federal aid, there is nearly $18 million in available money for road and bridge maintenance projects across Jefferson County.
The biggest overall change in the 2022 budget is the addition of 12 new positions, something Mr. Gray is an unfortunate necessity.
“We’ve been stingy with new positions in the past,” he said. “But these are necessary, many of them are out of our hands anyway.”
In response to the Hurrell-Harring lawsuit that has forced an overhaul in the state’s public defender system, Jefferson County is hiring two new public defenders, each paid $73,407 per year. The state will pay for the new attorneys for a period of five years, but the county has to pay to expand the public defenders office and will eventually have to shoulder the additional salaries itself.
The county will also hire one new assistant district attorney, paid $73,407 as well out of the county’s accounts. That will help match with the added public defense attorneys, and additionally help cover the county’s soon-to-be-opened Centralized Arraignment Part court, which will process arraignments for most people arrested in the county.
There will be five new people hired on at the county’s emergency dispatch center at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, to cover the additional staffing needed to take on emergency medical dispatch from Guilfoyle ambulance service. Each dispatcher will be paid $40,706, and the county is paying to add a dispatch desk at the main dispatch center, plus an additional two desks at the backup dispatch center in the county office building.
Two new public health specialists will be hired for the Jefferson County Public Health Service, each paid $51,896 per year as well, with their salaries paid for by a New York state grant for up to two years.
At the county sheriff’s office, officials are implementing one of the suggestions from the county’s police reform initiative finished early this year and hiring on a DARE officer. A deputy sheriff, paid $45,032, will visit county schools and offer anti-drug and anti-violence training.
The 15th new position recommended by the county administration and budget team is for a new staff member at the county solid waste and recycling transfer station. An explosion in the amount of solid waste and recycling, likely linked to the online shopping trends encouraged by the COVID-19 pandemic, has required the station to rely on county highway staff working overtime hours multiple times this year.
Mr. Hagemann said the new recycling and solid waste staffer, paid $39,156, will help save money on overtime for highway staffers.
Overall, Mr. Gray said the 2022 budget is a sound fiscal plan for the continued uncertainty of the current day.
“We’re living in unprecedented times for a number of reasons, and for budgeting purposes you have to be disciplined,” he said. “I think the administrator has demonstrated that discipline, not getting caught up in the euphoria of what is happening.”
The budget is still a proposal at this time. County legislators have sat through a number of presentations explaining the details of the budget, and will hear more details at future meetings. A public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the county Board of Legislators chambers at 195 Arsenal St., and legislators will discuss and possibly adopt the budget at their meeting that day.
