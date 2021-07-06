WATERTOWN — After nearly 40 years of service to the Children’s Home of Jefferson County, Executive Director Karen Y. Richmond is retiring.
Children’s Home of Jefferson County Board of Directors President E. Hartley Bonisteel Schweitze announced the retirement Tuesday as well as the start of the search for Mrs. Richmond’s replacement.
“We’re excited about this next Agency transition,” Ms. Bonisteel Schweitzer said in a statement. “Under Karen’s skilled leadership, CHJC has adapted to meet our community’s ever-changing needs, creating innovative new programs focused on vulnerable children and families, and addressing mental health needs. We’re very proud of the strides we’ve made along the way, and look forward to continuing in this path of success.”
Mrs. Richmond will remain in her position until a new executive director is found.
She was hired at the Children’s Home in 1983 as a bookkeeper. During her tenure, she also supervised maintenance, purchasing and health care at the facility before moving to the positions of acting director and eventually executive director. She was honored as a “Woman of Distinction” at a state Senate ceremony in 2011.
“My years at CHJC have left me with many fond memories, accomplishments and opportunities,” Mrs. Richmond said in a statement. “The Agency may look a bit different in the future; however, I am certain CHJC is currently in a good place. And with a history as rich as ours, I am confident the Agency will continue to thrive, while providing the quality services we have become so well-known for.”
During her retirement, Mrs. Richmond is looking forward to traveling and spending quality time with her family and friends, according to a news release from the Children’s Home.
“Our unique programs serve not only our community’s children, families and adults, but also those residing in areas throughout surrounding communities, as well as nearly all of New York State,” Mrs. Richmond said. “I am very thankful for the opportunities afforded me, allowing me the opportunity to do something I am passionate about. I will always support the mission of CHJC and continue to hold the organization near and dear to my heart.”
