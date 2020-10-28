WATERTOWN — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded a $1,450,864 grant to the Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County on Wednesday.
The grant will be used to fund the Head Start program, a project that established educational facilities and programs for young children from low-income families. The program is financed by the federal government, which awards grants directly to public agencies, non-profit organizations, for-profit companies, tribal governments and school systems to operate Head Start programs at the local level.
Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced the HHS grant award in a news release on Wednesday.
“Many of our families and communities rely on the Head Start program for early childhood development, and it is crucial that we continue to provide resources to support them,” she said. “I recently had the opportunity to visit the Head Start in Dexter, and witness the impact that is has on children and families, and how much this funding is really needed.”
