LAFARGEVILLE — Those who knew Peyton Morse say he would have felt humbled and privileged to see the crowd of people that turned out to honor his memory Sunday evening.
In below-freezing temperatures, with the wind tugging on hats and coats, more than 100 people gathered on Sunrise Avenue between LaFargeville Central School and the fire department’s main station.
Beneath a bank of windows filled with yellow hearts that read -PeytonStrong, firefighters from around Jefferson County, family, friends and members of the LaFargeville and Watertown communities gathered to mark the passing of the 21-year-old who died Friday.
LaFargeville Fire Chief Wade Ingalls said he was surprised to see so many people in the crowd Sunday.
“This is a small town, but a big community with a big heart,” he said to the assembled crowd.
Mr. Ingalls said he remembers Mr. Morse as an outgoing, community-focused, fun loving guy, an important part of the department who was willing to drop whatever he had going on to help out.
“There’s going to be a huge hole in the community, in the department,” he said. “I’m going to, and it’s my choice, to leave the assistant fire chief position empty until the end of the year.”
Following the candlelight vigil, as a parade of fire trucks, lights on and sirens blaring, passed in front of the fire station, Mr. Ingalls said it felt like he lost a family member.
“When you’re here, as a firefighter, you’re a big part of a huge family,” he said.
On March 3, Mr. Morse was taking part in a firefighter training program for recruits at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls, near Watkins Glen. He was training to become a full-time member of the Watertown Fire Department.
During a part of the training program, he suffered a medical emergency. He was rushed to a local hospital, stabilized and then airlifted to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Penn.
Mr. Morse remained at the Sayre hospital, in the intensive care unit, for more than a week. On March 6, while still in the ICU, he was given his Watertown Fire Department badge — Badge -94. A wedding ceremony was also performed with his fiancée at his bedside that day.
Charles Stage, a former state trooper, firefighter and a friend of Mr. Morse, said Mr. Morse would have been ecstatic to learn he made it to his goal.
“It would have meant a lot to Peyton, I just know it would have,” Mr. Stage said after Sunday’s vigil. “He wouldn’t have gloated about it; he would have accepted it and said, ‘I made it.’”
Mr. Stage knew Mr. Morse from the six years they spent together in the Clayton Franciscan Mystery Players, a church-based acting group. The entire Morse family was involved in the players group in some way, and Mr. Stage said Mr. Morse was as dedicated to the group as he was to anything else.
Mr. Stage said he remembers Mr. Morse as a humble, funny, generous, community-oriented person.
“He saw the levity in everything. He didn’t look on the bad side ever; he looked on the good side all the time and was able to express it, and get a chuckle out of it,” he said.
Rev. Samuel P. Lundy, the Jefferson County and Watertown Fire Department chaplain, was at Mr. Morse’s hospital bedside. He said that while he didn’t think he and Mr. Morse knew each other well, he was proven wrong.
“I didn’t think I knew him at all,” Rev. Lundy said. “I was in the ICU unit for a few minutes last week, and his father said, ‘Oh, he talked about you.’ So obviously, he knew me.”
Rev. Lundy said line-of-duty deaths like Mr. Morse’s can hit communities especially hard, and he’s only seen a few in his life. Mr. Morse is the first line-of-duty death Rev. Lundy has ever memorialized in the north country and he said the outpour of support rivaled that of the larger cities he’s worked in.
“Small towns are very different from cities, but the emotions are all the same,” he said. “The feelings are the same.”
